Serie A: Napoli vs Genoa 0-0 FT, as the game ends goalless

- Genoa’s last win against Napoli in Serie A came back in January 2012, a 3-2 victory under Pasquale Marino (P14 W0 D4 L10 since).

- Napoli are unbeaten in their last 10 home Serie A matches against Genoa (W7 D3).

- The last time Napoli went four consecutive league games without a victory came back in September 2015 – currently on a streak of three games without a win in Serie A (D2 L1).

- Since the 13th September, Genoa have suffered seven defeat in Serie A: no side has lost more games across the top five European leagues during this period.

- Genoa have conceded 26 goals in Serie A this season; six of the last eight clubs to have conceded as many goals in the first 11 Serie A MDs have been relegated at the end of the season, including the last three.

- Napoli have hit the woodwork on 24 occasions in 2019, a record in the top-5 European Leagues – exactly as many as they had at the end of 2018, behind only Hoffenheim (26) and Barcelona (25).

- In 2019, only Fiorentina (13) have drawn more Serie A matches than Genoa (11).

- Piotr Zielinski has netted two goals in the Italian top-flight against Genoa, including his first goal in the competition (October 2015 for Empoli). The Napoli midfielder has attempted the most shots in Serie A this season without scoring (24 shots, 0 goals).

- Napoli’s Dries Mertens has been directly involved in five goals in his last five Serie A matches against Genoa (three goals and two assists), in his previous five against the Grifone, he failed to score.

- Goran Pandev has scored two goals in his last three Serie A matches, as many as he netted in his previous 29. The Macedonian striker played 92 matches for Napoli in Serie A between 2011 and 2014, scoring 19 goals.



