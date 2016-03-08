Napoli vs Genoa 1-1 FT: Lazovic responded to Mertens as Sturaro was sent off

Napoli are set to take on Genoa in the Italian Serie A as you can view all of the action with us here bellow on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli are unbeaten in their last 13 Serie A games against Genoa (W10 D3); among teams currently in the competition, only against Cagliari have the Partenopei had a longer unbeaten run (17 matches).

- Napoli have won their last four Serie A matches against Genoa: they had never achieved more than three consecutive wins against the Rossoblu in the competition before this.

- Napoli have lost two of their last five Serie A matches, as many defeats as they had suffered in the previous 22 beforehand. The last time the Partenopei lost two league games in a row was back in October 2016.

- Napoli have conceded at least once in their last two games (four goals) at San Paolo in Serie A; in the 2018/19 league season, they are yet to concede in three home matches in a row.

- Genoa haven’t scored in five of their last six Serie A games.

- Genoa haven’t scored in any of their last three away league games;; the last time they failed to score in four consecutive Serie A matches on the road was back in May 2017.

- Napoli have scored 14 league goals from outside the box this season, more than any other sidemore than any other side in the current Serie A campaign.

- Napoli have won all 11 home games in which they have taken the lead in Serie A this campaign, whilst Genoa have lost more away matches in which they have gone ahead than any other side in the competition in 2018-19 (3 of 5).

- Piotr Zielinski’s first goal in Serie A came against Genoa (October 2015 for Empoli) - the Napoli midfielder has created more chances (46) without providing an assist in the than any other player in the division this season.

- Genoa’s striker Goran Pandev made 92 appearances for Napoli in Serie A, scoring 19 goals - against the Partenopei, he has scored one goal in the competition, in January 2008 at San Paolo.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

