Napoli vs Juventus 1-2 FT: three goals, two reds and one missed penalty

Napoli will be taking on Juve tonight as they know that they have to win if they are to re-open the league title race. You can follow all of the live action for this great match-up right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli have won only one of their last six Serie A matches against Juventus (D1 L4).

- Napoli have lost only two of their last 11 home Serie A games against Juventus (W6 D3).

- Napoli could keep six clean sheets in a row in Serie A for the first time since January 2010 – they are currently on five.

- Napoli are unbeaten in 18 home Serie A games since March 2018 (W14 D4) – they last went 19 unbeaten at San Paolo back in September 2016 (22 in that case).

- Juventus are the first team to win 22 of their first 25 games of a season in Serie A history.

- Juventus could break their record of 25 unbeaten away Serie A games if they avoid defeat against Napoli – their current 25-game run is level with their run between September 2011 and November 2012.

- Napoli have scored 13 goals from outside the box – at least three more than any other side in Serie A this season. Juventus, meanwhile, are the only team who haven’t conceded a goal from outside the box.

- No Serie A team has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season than both Napoli and Juventus (9, level with Roma).

- Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik has netted three of his last four Serie A goals from outside the box – in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19 only Lionel Messi (six) has scored more than Milik (five) from outside the box.

- Miralem Pjanic’s first brace in Serie A arrived against Napoli in October 2013 – the Bosnian midfielder has scored three goals against the Partenopei, though none of these were for Juventus.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

