...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Napoli vs Juventus 1-2 FT: three goals, two reds and one missed penalty

03 March at 22:35
Napoli will be taking on Juve tonight as they know that they have to win if they are to re-open the league title race. You can follow all of the live action for this great match-up right here on Calciomercato.com.

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Napoli have won only one of their last six Serie A matches against Juventus (D1 L4).
- Napoli have lost only two of their last 11 home Serie A games against Juventus (W6 D3).
- Napoli could keep six clean sheets in a row in Serie A for the first time since January 2010 – they are currently on five.
- Napoli are unbeaten in 18 home Serie A games since March 2018 (W14 D4) – they last went 19 unbeaten at San Paolo back in September 2016 (22 in that case).
- Juventus are the first team to win 22 of their first 25 games of a season in Serie A history.
- Juventus could break their record of 25 unbeaten away Serie A games if they avoid defeat against Napoli – their current 25-game run is level with their run between September 2011 and November 2012.
- Napoli have scored 13 goals from outside the box – at least three more than any other side in Serie A this season. Juventus, meanwhile, are the only team who haven’t conceded a goal from outside the box.
- No Serie A team has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season than both Napoli and Juventus (9, level with Roma).
- Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik has netted three of his last four Serie A goals from outside the box – in the Top-5 European Leagues in 2018/19 only Lionel Messi (six) has scored more than Milik (five) from outside the box.
- Miralem Pjanic’s first brace in Serie A arrived against Napoli in October 2013 – the Bosnian midfielder has scored three goals against the Partenopei, though none of these were for Juventus.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.