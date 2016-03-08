Serie A: Napoli vs Lazio 2-1 FT, as Milik scored the winning goal

Napoli are set to take on Lazio in the big game of the day in the Italian Serie A. You can follow all of the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli have won 10 of their last 13 Serie A meetings against Lazio (D2 L1).

- Lazio’s last Serie A win against Napoli was back in 2015 – the Biancocelesti have earned only one point in their last seven games against them.

- Napoli have scored 19 goals in their last six Serie A home meetings against Lazio, at an average of 3.2 per game.

- Lazio have eight points fewer and scored 20 goals less than they had done after 19 games in Serie A last season, while Napoli are four points and five goals worse off this term.

- Napoli are unbeaten in their last 15 league home games (W12 D3), the longest current run among the 20 teams in Serie A this season.

- No side have scored more goals from corners in Serie A than Lazio this season (6), while only Inter (0) have conceded fewer such goals than Napoli (1).

- Napoli (352) and Lazio (339) are two of the three teams with the most total shots in Serie A this season (Juventus, 349).

- Napoli’s José Callejón has scored five Serie A goals against Lazio (his favourite opponent in the competition) – however he’s the striker who played the most minutes without scoring a single goal so far this term (1201).

- Arkadiusz Milik has scored seven goals in his last seven appearances for Napoli, also scoring against Lazio in the reverse fixture (1-2, August 2018).

- Only against Sassuolo and AC Milan (five each) has Lazio’s Marco Parolo scored more goals than he has against Napoli in Serie A (four) – though only one of them has come in his nine games against them with Lazio.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

