Serie A: Napoli vs Torino 0-0 FT, Ancelotti's team are now at -13 from Juve

17 February at 22:35
Napoli are set to take on Torino in what should be a very fun Serie A game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Napoli have won six of their last seven Serie A games against Torino (D1), scoring at least two goals in each match (22 in total, 3.1 on average for match).
- Torino’s last win against Napoli at the San Paolo in Serie A was back in May 2009 (1-2 goals by Rosina and Bianchi) – in the last six home league games against the Granata, the Partenopei have won four (D2).
- Napoli haven’t conceded in their last three Serie A games, the last time they kept four clean sheets in a row was back in November 2015.
- No other team have drawn nil-nil more than Torino (4) in the current Serie A campaign – on the other hand, Napoli have drawn 0-0 in two of their last three league games.
- Torino haven’t conceded goals in their last three Serie A games, the last time they kept four clean sheets in a row was back in April 1988.
- Only Juventus (68) have conceded fewer shots on target than Torino (80) and Napoli (81) in the current Serie A campaign.
- The last eight Torino goals in Serie A have been scored by eight different players, five of them from defenders.
- Torino striker Andrea Belotti has scored more goals against Napoli than any other current Serie A side (five goals in seven starts).
- Napoli’s Dries Mertens has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last five Serie A appearances against Torino (six goals and four assists).
- Torino’s Cristian Ansaldi has been directly involved in four goals in 11 league games in 2018/19 (two goals and two assists) – a joint-record for him in a single Serie A campaign.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Torino
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.