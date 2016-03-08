Serie A: Napoli vs Torino 0-0 FT, Ancelotti's team are now at -13 from Juve

Napoli are set to take on Torino in what should be a very fun Serie A game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli have won six of their last seven Serie A games against Torino (D1), scoring at least two goals in each match (22 in total, 3.1 on average for match).

- Torino’s last win against Napoli at the San Paolo in Serie A was back in May 2009 (1-2 goals by Rosina and Bianchi) – in the last six home league games against the Granata, the Partenopei have won four (D2).

- Napoli haven’t conceded in their last three Serie A games, the last time they kept four clean sheets in a row was back in November 2015.

- No other team have drawn nil-nil more than Torino (4) in the current Serie A campaign – on the other hand, Napoli have drawn 0-0 in two of their last three league games.

- Torino haven’t conceded goals in their last three Serie A games, the last time they kept four clean sheets in a row was back in April 1988.

- Only Juventus (68) have conceded fewer shots on target than Torino (80) and Napoli (81) in the current Serie A campaign.

- The last eight Torino goals in Serie A have been scored by eight different players, five of them from defenders.

- Torino striker Andrea Belotti has scored more goals against Napoli than any other current Serie A side (five goals in seven starts).

- Napoli’s Dries Mertens has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last five Serie A appearances against Torino (six goals and four assists).

- Torino’s Cristian Ansaldi has been directly involved in four goals in 11 league games in 2018/19 (two goals and two assists) – a joint-record for him in a single Serie A campaign.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

