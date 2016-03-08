Serie A, Official: Juve-Inter to be played Sunday night
05 March at 17:40The six Serie A games that were postponed last weekend will be played this weekend, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how no matches will be played on Saturday, ten teams will play on Sunday and two teams (Sassuolo and Brescia) will play on Monday. The Sunday night game will be the postponed Derby d’Italia between Inter and Juventus, whilst AC Milan against Genoa has been brought forward to 15:00 CET. Below is the schedule for this weekend:
Parma-SPAL Sunday at 12:30
Milan-Genoa Sunday at 15:00
Sampdoria-Verona Sunday at 15:00
Udinese-Fiorentina Sunday at 18:00
Juventus-Inter Sunday at 20:45
Sassuolo-Brescia Monday at 18:30
Three games postponed from the 25th game day have also been given dates, with the exception of Inter’s game against Sampdoria.
Atalanta-Sassuolo 18 March at 18.30
Verona-Cagliari 18 March at 18.30
Torino-Parma 18 March at 18.30
Inter’s busy calendar with both the Europa League and Coppa Italia means that there is currently no convenient day to play the game.
Apollo Heyes
