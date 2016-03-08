Serie A, OFFICIAL line-ups for Roma-Torino

19 January at 13:55
After the winter break, Serie A is back in action with a thrilling encounter between Roma and Torino. While the home side are looking to improve in the second half of the season and push for Champions League qualification, Torino are dreaming about the Europa League, which is still a very close goal for Walter Mazzarri's team. Here are the line-ups of the teams for the match which starts at 15:00 CEST:

ROMA (4-2-3-1) - Olsen; Karsdorp, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Cristante; Under, Zaniolo, Kluivert; Dzeko.

TORINO (3-5-2) - Sirigu; Lyanco, Nkoulou, Djidji; De Silvestri, Ansaldi, Rincon, Lukic, Ola Aina; Iago Falque, Belotti.

You can follow the match live with us here. 

