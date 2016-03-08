Serie A on Loan: From Silva, Schick and Icardi
20 December at 22:15With Christmas approaching we also know that the winter mercato is fast around the corner.
With so many rumours circulating big name moves to Italy such as: Ibra, Rakitic, Giroud and Florenzi, we also need to look at those who have made temporary moves abroad, and check in with their status at their new clubs.
Serie A shows a host of players far from Italy. These are the talents loaned by our teams: bets to be won, champions to be found or redundancies to be placed . But how are they going?
Calciomercato's analysis which takes into consideration only players on loan abroad , starts from Inter. Leaving aside the speeches related to Radu, Dalbert and Nainggolan, the name from which to start can only be that of Mauro Icardi.
Numbers and numbers speak for themselves: 13 goals in 17 appearances, a starting jersey quickly conquered and an increasingly important leading role. The last word belongs to the Argentine, but PSG is increasingly convinced of the ransom, set at 70 million euros.
Gabigol , hero of Brazil with his Flamengo, is doing as well : Marotta has long excluded him from the Nerazzurri project, but evaluates it for 25 million euros and is ready to cash out.
The smiles also come from Perisic , who turned up in Munich (4 goals and 6 assists in 18 appearances, redemption set at 20 million) and Joao Mario(12 appearances and 4 assists, Lokomotiv Moscow is looking for a discount compared to the 18 million ransom). For Inter, therefore, a treasury of almost 130 million is ready .
Rome can smile too. Several redundancies, in fact, are responding present far from the capital. The stand out is Patrik Schick , who after a difficult start seems to have blossomed in Germany. In the last 7 outings with the Leipzig shirt, in fact, he has been used continuously and has put together 3 goals and 2 assists. Its sale would yield € 28 million to the Giallorossi (€ 29 in the case of the German Champions League qualification).
Particular are the cases of Nzonzi and Karsdorp : the first is en route to Galatasaray, which probably will not redeem it for 16 million. However, Lyon is already interested in him; Petrachi aims to earn a treasury close to 40 million.
AC Milan is the club who doesn't smile. André Silva's good start was only an illusion: there are 15 seasonal appearances for the Eintracht Frankfurt shirt, but only 3 goals and the last goal was on 6 October. His two-year loan, however, allows you to look to the future more calmly.
Dry loan, however, for Alen Halilovic at Heerenveen: 14 goals, 2 goals and 2 assists for the Dutchman. Finally, in Napoli, Ounas's performance is monitored : for him, so far, 9 appearances and 1 assists with the Nice shirt, but weighing there is a knee injury that affected the month of October. In case of redemption of the French, De Laurentiis would collect 25 million euros.
Anthony Privetera
