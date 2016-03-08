Serie A overtakes Premier League in UEFA rankings
04 October at 17:15UEFA released their league rankings today and, due to all four Italian clubs winning their Champions League games this week, and only Manchester City winning from the four Premier League clubs, Italy has eclipsed England.
Juventus and Roma picked up easy victories beating Young Boys and Viktoria Plzen 3-0 and 5-0 respectively. Inter Milan managed to come back from 1-0 down to PSV to win, just two weeks after their comeback victory against Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli managed to beat Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Lorenzo Insigne.
Spain are currently far ahead at the top, on 89.283 points; with Italy second on 67.440 points. England rank third with 67.177 points, Germany fourth with 61.784 points and France fifth on 51.998 points.
All four Italian teams will be looking to put their good starts to their European campaigns to good use and prove that, once again, Serie A is ready to challenge at the top of Europe’s football pyramid.
