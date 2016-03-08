Serie A: Parma vs Inter, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

09 February at 19:40
Inter Milan are set to take on Parma tonight in the Italian Serie A. This should be a good one as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- This will be the 50th Serie A meeting between Parma and Inter: the Nerazzurri have won 19, the Crociati 16 (D14).
- Parma won the reverse fixture earlier in the season (1-0): They only managed to do the Serie A double over Inter in 1998/99.
- Inter have won 17% of their Serie A away meetings against Parma (4/24): among the sides faced 10+ times in the competition, only against Juventus have they gathered a lower winning percentage away from home (13%).
- Parma have won only one of their last seven league home games (D3, L3), losing the most recent two - they have failed to score on four occasions in the process.
- Inter are goalless in their last three league games: only five times in their Serie A history have they gone 4+ successive games without a single goal (the last one in 2012).
- Inter have only won one of their last seven away games in all competitions (D2, L4) - the Nerazzurri had won eight of the previous 10 (L2).
- Parma are the oldest team in Serie A this season (29 years and 142 days on average, including substitutes).
- Only four players have found the net for Parma in home games in Serie A this season: Inglese, Gervinho (four goals each), Bruno Alves (two), Barillà (one).
- Mauro Icardi has failed to score in his last six league games, his longest run without a single goal in Serie A since he joined Inter.
- Inter’s striker Keita scored his very first Serie A goal against Parma in November 2013, when he played for Lazio.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

