Serie A player late for substitution because he was praying
21 September at 23:05Empoli manager Aurelio Andreazzoli has described the funny reason why Ismael Benaccer took time to replace Afriyie Acquah during the Azzurri's 3-1 loss to Sassuolo earlier today.
Acquah was injured in the second half for Empoli and a substitution was found wanting. Ismael Benaccer was to come on for the Ghanaian, but it took him about 14 minutes to come on for his teammate and the substitution was pending for throughout that time. Sky stated that the player was spotted without a shirt and that's why it took time.
Following the game, Empoli boss Aurelio Andreazzoli was asked about as to why the substitution took time. He said that Benaccer was busy praying before he was to come on and that's why he took time.
Andreazzoli said in the press conference after the game: "The Bennacer shirt? It is not Acquah's mischief. I would never allow myself to teach such a thing.
"While I was about to wash my hands, I saw Bennacer praying, then maybe he had a delay in entering the camp for this reason."
Empoli had taken the lead in the first minute, but ended up conceding thrice following that to lose the game and have now dropped to 17th in the Serie A table.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments