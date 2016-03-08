Serie A ratings: Chievo vs Milan 1-2 as Biglia and Piatek shined for the rossoneri

AC Milan managed to secure yet another win away at Chievo, although it certainly wasn’t an easy game for the Rossoneri. The game experienced a lively start with both sides trying their best to go ahead. Luckily for Gattuso’s men, Paqueta won a free-kick on the edge of the box after 30 minutes. Biglia, who made his first start since coming back from injury, converted it brilliantly to give his side the lead.



However, it was short-lived as Hetemaj equalised ten minutes later, after Conti lost the Chievo captain in the box. Milan came out hungry in the second half, looking for the winner. Gattuso decided to take off Paqueta in favour of Calhanoglu, which proved to be a wise choice. The Turk fired the ball back into the box after a scrappy situation, and Castillejo found Piatek with a great header.



The Polish striker put his side in front with a true striker’s goal, which ultimately sealed the deal for Milan. Big win ahead of the derby next week, which certainly will be interesting.



The Chievo-Milan ratings:



Chievo: Sorrentino 6.5, Depaoli 6.5, Bani 6, Andreolli 6.5, Barba 6, Leris 7, Diousse 6.5, Hetemaj 7.5, Giaccherini 6.5, Meggiorini 6, Stepinski 6.5.



Subs: Djordjevic 6, Pucciarelli 6, Kiyine​ 6.



Milan: Donnarumma 7, Conti 6, Musacchio 7, Romagnoli 7,5, Laxalt 6,5, Kessie 7, Biglia 8,5, Paqueta 6, Suso 6,5, Piatek 7,5, Castillejo 6,5.​



Subs: Calhanoglu 6.5, Calabria 6.5, Borini 6.