Serie A ratings: Fiorentina vs Inter 3-3 as numerous VAR episodes were on hand
24 February at 23:00Inter could only draw with Fiorentina 3 – 3 at Stadio Artemio Franchi in a game that was covered with VAR drama at both sides of the pitch. Spalletti’s men found themselves a goal down after only 16 seconds, Handanovic was caught napping when he only half committed to coming for a long ball over the top which meant that Chiesa could roll it across the face of the goal onto Stefan de Vrij and into the net. Vecino got Inter level again after 5 minutes and Politano made it 2 – 1 with a lovely curling effort from outside the box. Fernandes’ handled the ball in the box, but it was initially missed by the referee until his video assistant brought it to his attention. Perišić made it 3 – 1 from the spot.
More VAR troubles came for Fiorentina when full back Biraghi though he had made it 3 – 2 only for the goal to be ruled out for a Muriel foul on D’Ambrosio in the build-up. Substitute Muriel did make it 3 – 2 shortly after with a wonderful swerving free kick into the top corner that Handanovic could do little about. More VAR drama came in the 96th minute this time in Fiorentina’s favour. Chiesa’s cross hit D’Ambrosio on the arm and referee pointed to the spot. After another lengthy VAR review, the Viola finally got their break and it was given. Veretout made no mistake to make it 3 – 3 in the 100th minute.
Inter 4-2-3-1:
Handanović 5.5 – Got caught in no man’s after only a minute when Chiesa squared the ball across the face of the goal and off de Vrij. Could do nothing with Muriel’s free kick.
D’Ambrosio 6 -Was solid defensively, couldn’t get forward as much as he would have liked due to the threat of the Fiorentina attack. The decision to award a penalty for hand ball in added time did seem harsh.
de Vrij 6 – Was rather unfortunate to concede an own goal early on after the Inter back four got caught asleep.
Škriniar 6.5 – Had his hands full dealing with Chiesa all evening. His leadership qualities where evident with his side under the cosh late on.
Dalbert 5.5 - Looked solid at the back but couldn’t get involved offensively. Was replaced by Asamoah after an hour.
Brozović 6.5 – Solid showing from the Croatian. Only criticism of him would be his delivery from dead balls.
Vecino 6.5 – Got Inter’s first against his former club and should have had another but he could only direct his free header straight at the goalkeeper.
Nainggolan 6.5 – Assisted Vecino with a lovely chipped ball. Looks like a warrior again.
Politano 6.5 - Put Inter 2 – 1 ahead with a Robben-esque cut in from the left and shot with his left foot.
Perišić 6.5 – His performances continue to resemble the player who lit up the World Cup. 2 goals in 2 games after scoring Inter’s 3rd from the spot. Lautaro 6 - Another positive performance from the Argentine as Inter’s attack does look a lot more fluid with him in it.
SUBS: Asamoah (61’) 6 – Came on for defensive stability as Fiorentina pushed for an equaliser. Candreva (76’) N/A Valero (88’) N/A
