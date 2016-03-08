Serie A ratings: Fiorentina vs Lazio 1-1, as Immobile and Muriel cancelled each-other out

Fiorentina took on Lazio today in the Italian Serie A as both teams had to settle for a point each. This was a big game for both sides as they will surely be disappointed to have left two points on the table. Simone Inzaghi's Lazio surely had the better chances in the first half as they took the lead thanks to a great Ciro Immobile strike. After the break, Fiorentina tried to get back into the game as Luis Muriel finally tied the game up at one in the 60th minute of play. Both sides went for the win but Fiorentina and Lazio had to accept a point each on the night. You can view our Calciomercato.com ratings bellow right now:



SERIE A: FIORENTINA VS LAZIO RATINGS:



Fiorentina: Terracciano 7.5, Milenkovic 7, Pezzella 7, Ceccherini 6.5, Benassi 6, Biraghi 6, Fernandes 6, Gerson 7, Veretout 6.5, Chiesa 6, Muriel 7.5.



Subs: Hugo 6, Mirallas 6.5, Simeone 6.



Lazio: Strakosha 5.5, Patric 6.5, Acerbi 6.5, Radu 7, Marusic 7, SMS 6.5, Leiva 7, Luis Alberto 6, Lulic 6.5, Correa 7.5, Immobile 7.5.



Subs: Romulo 6, Badelj 6, Bastos 6.