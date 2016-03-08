Serie A ratings: Frosinone vs Roma 2-3, as Dzeko shined

Roma took on Frosinone in the Italian Serie A today as this was an important game for both sides. Camillo Ciano gave Frosinone a shock early lead as he scored after just 5 minutes of play. Roma seemed a little surprised but they stormed back into the game thanks to back-to-back goals from Edin Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini. After the break, Frosinone tried to get back into the game and they finally did thanks to a 80th minute goal from substitute Andrea Pinamonti. As the game was headed towards a 2-2 draw, Edin Dzeko scored a last second winner as he gave Roma all three points. You can view our Calciomercato.com player ratings bellow right here right now:

PLAYER RATINGS:

Frosinone: Sportiello (6), Goldaniga (6.5), Salamon (6.5), Capuano (6), Zampano (6), Chibsah (6.5), Viviani (6), Cassata (6), Beghetto (6), Ciofani (6), Ciano (7.5). 

Subs: Molinaro (6), Trotta (6), Pinamonti (7)

Roma: Olsen (5.5), Santon (6.5), Manolas (6), Marcano (6), Kolarov (6), De Rossi (6), N'Zonzi (5.5), Perotti (6), El Shaarawy (7), Pellegrini (7.5), Dzeko (9). 

Subs: Cristante (6.5), Zaniolo (6), Fazio (6)

