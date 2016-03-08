Serie A ratings: Napoli vs Torino 0-0, Allan had a strong showing for Ancelotti's team
17 February at 22:55Napoli only have themselves to blame tonight after falling 13 points behind Juventus. They missed a host of glorious chances, in a game where they looked in complete control, but weren’t able to convert that into 3 points. Torino have their goalkeeper, Sirigu, to thank for keeping them in the game, although despite making a number of saves, he was never really tested. Milik and Insigne were both guilty of missing numerous chances, as the hosts looked to narrow the gap to Juventus at the top of the table. Torino rarely threatened the Napoli defence, until the last few minutes when Napoli poured forward in search of the winning goal.
The Napoli (4-4-2 ) player ratings (subs included):
Ospina – 6 - Was a spectator for the vast majority of the match, on his return to the side, after being rested for the trip to Zurich.
Malcuit – 7.5 - Looked very lively again going forward, showed a couple of times that he had the skill to beat a man and get a cross in. Also defended well when called upon.
Maksimovic – 6.5 - Largely untested, he looked in complete control whenever he was needed, but a quiet night for the big Serbian.
Koulibaly – 6 - Made a fantastic block to stop Rincon giving the visitors a surprise lead at the end of the first half. Booked midway through the second half, and then missed a chance to give Napoli the lead with 5 minutes to play.
Hysaj – 6 - Solid defensive performance, and a lot of the Napoli threat came from the left side in the first half, didn’t really affect the game much in the second half though.
Callejon – 6.5 - Quiet game for the Spaniard after his man of the match performance on Thursday. He never really got into the game today, and was replaced by Mertens in the 69th minute.
Allan – 8 - Fine performance, won the ball back countless times in the middle of the park, and made some great driving runs from midfield. Booked in the second half for a late challenge on Belotti. Made a great last ditch tackle to prevent a Torino break, and later he was almost wrongly sent off before VAR intervened.
Fabian – 7.5 - Another tidy performance in the middle of the park, he always seems to find the space and links the play very well, but wasn’t able to help Napoli break the deadlock before he was taken off in the 69th minute.
Zielinski – 6.5 - Looked dangerous coming in from the right wing, created a host of chances for his compatriot Milik, who failed to put them away. Faded a bit in the second half, and gave away possession cheaply on a couple of occasions.
Insigne – 7.5 - Guilty of missing a number of chances, but he never hid and always tried to create the space to get a shot away. One effort in particular stood out, when he tried a trademark curling shot into the far corner, but his shot came back off the woodwork.
Milik – 6.5 - Missed a host of chances, and really should have scored at least one of them. Disappointing in front of goal, but always seemed to be in the right place, and on another day he could have had a hatrick.
Subs:
Mertens – 6.5 - Had a good effort from a free kick that was deflected just wide.
Verdi – 6 - Didn’t get into the game after coming on midway through the first half.
