Serie A ratings: Roma vs Bologna 2-1, as Fazio and Olsen came up big

Roma took on Bologna tonight in Rome as this was a very important game for Di Francesco's team. Roma were quite sluggish in the first half as Bologna forced a few important saves from Roma keeper Robin Olsen. EDF half-time speech seemed to work as Roma were more convincing in the second half. Alexander Kolarov (who is under a lot of pressure recently) converted a penalty-kick as he gave Roma the lead. Center-back Fazio then gave his side a 2-0 lead with only minutes to go in the game. Bologna got one back thanks to Sansone but it was too little too late for Mihajlovic's team. View our Calciomercato.com ratings bellow:



THE ROMA VS BOLOGNA PLAYER RATINGS:



Roma: Olsen (7.5), Florenzi (6.5), Manolas (6.5), Fazio (7.5), Kolarov (7), Cristante (6), N'Zonzi (7), Pellegrini (7.5), Zaniolo (6), Dzeko (6.5), Kluivert (6).



Subs: De Rossi (6.5), El Shaarawy (6.5), Santon (6)



Bologna: Skorupski (6.5), Mbaye (6.5), Danilo (5.5), Helander (6), Dijks (6), Soriano (7), Pulgar (6), Poli (6), Edera (6.5), Santander (6.5), Sansone (7).



Subs: Dzemaili (6), Svanberg (6), Falcinelli (6)