Serie A ratings: Sampdoria-Milan 1-0, as Defrel capitalizes on Donnarumma's error

AC Milan took on Sampdoria today in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri were looking to bounce back after their derby loss to Inter Milan just before the international break. The game started off horribly for AC Milan as Gigio Donnarumma's pass hit Gregoire Defrel and rolled in the back of the net. The rossoneri seemed shocked by this as Samp had the best chances in the first half. Rino Gattuso tried to change things up in the second half as he subbed on Patrick Cutrone but nothing seemed to work for AC Milan who ended up losing 1-0 in Genoa. You can view our player ratings bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.



THE SAMP-MILAN PLAYER RATINGS:



Sampdoria: Audero 8, Sala 7, Anderson 6.5, Colley 6.5, Murru 8, Praet 7.5, Vieira 7, Linetty 7, Ramirez 6, Quagliarella 6, Defrel 7.5.



Subs: Gabbiadini 6, Saponara 6.5, Jankto 6.



AC Milan: Donnarumma 5.5, Calabria 6, Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 6.5, Rodriguez 6, Bakayoko 5.5, Biglia 6, Calhanoglu 6, Suso 6, Piatek 6, Castillejo 6.



Subs: Conti 6.5, Cutrone 6, Paqueta 6.