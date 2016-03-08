Serie A: Referees announced for Roma-Lazio and Napoli-Juve

Roma aren't far behind in fourth place and a win would thus see them limit the gap to Lazio to just four points. In other words, the outcomes of these games could mean a lot for the standings, which is why the best referees need to officiate the encounters.

The AIA have announced the teams that will take care of the two games, as well as the other ones ( read here ). Calvarese has been awarded the capital derby, while Mariani is responsible for the clash at San Paolo. Take a look below to see the full teams.

Roma vs. Lazio (18:00, Sunday)

Referee: Calvarese

Assistants: Peretti, Alassio

Fourth official: Pasqua

VAR: Mazzoleni

AVAR: Schenone

Napoli vs. Juventus (20:45, Sunday)

Referee: Mariani

Assistants: Manganelli, Giallatini

Fourth official: La Penna

VAR: ROCCHI

AVAR: DEL GIOVANE

