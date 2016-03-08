Serie A review: Chievo vs Roma 0-3, as Dzeko shined

08 February at 23:10
Roma took on Chievo Verona in the Serie A as Di Francesco's team ended up winning by a 0-3 score line. The game started off with a bang as El Shaarawy gave Roma the lead in the 9th minute of play. Edin Dzeko doubled Roma's lead moments later (in the 18th minute of play) as he had a great game for EDF's team. Even if Roma had a commanding lead, Chievo still created dangerous chances as Mirante had to make a great save to keep Chievo off the board. In the second half, Alexander Kolarov gave Roma a 0-3 lead in the 51st minute of play as they were able to hold on to this score line. Roma earned all three points on the night as their hunt for a top 4 spot continues. View our player ratings bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.

Chievo vs Roma (0-3) player ratings:

Chievo: Sorrentino 6, Frey 5.5, Bani 6, Rossettini 6, Barba 5.5, Leris 6, Dioussé 6.5, Hetemaj 6, Giaccherini 6, Djordjevic 6, Stepinski 6. 

Roma: Mirante 7.5, Karsdorp 6.5, Fazio 7.5, Marcano 7, Kolarov 7.5, Cristante 7, NZonzi 7.5, Zaniolo 7, Schick 6, Dzeko 8.5, El Shaarawy 8.

