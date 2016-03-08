Serie A: Roma-Atalanta 3-3, as it happened...

Roma are set to take on Atalanta in the final game of matchday 2 in the Italian Serie A. This should be a very good game between two good sides. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Atalanta have won three of their last six Serie A games against Roma (D2,L1), as many they won in their previous 18 such meetings.

- Roma are yet to win at the Olimpico stadium against Atalanta in their last four league matches there (D2 L2). In fact, Roma haven’t beaten them since 2014.

- Roma’s last defeat in Serie A was back in April 2018 against Fiorentina, eight games ago; it’s the longest open streak without a defeat among the teams currently in Serie A.

- The last time that Atalanta won both their opening two matches in Serie A was back in 2008/09.

- The last time that Roma have kept five clean sheets in a row in Serie A was back in October 2013.

- Roma are close to 800 defeats in Serie A, currently on 799.

- Atalanta (28) and Roma (26) are the two teams to have touched the most ball in the opposition box on average in Serie A last season.

- Atalanta is the opponent against who Edin Dzeko has played more minutes in Serie A (540, six matches) – the Bosnian striker has scored one goal in both his last two league games at the Olimpico against them.

- Aleksandar Kolarov scored his first goal in Serie A for Roma against Atalanta – it was his debut for the club.

- Alejandro Gómez has netted four goals against Roma in Serie A, only against Chievo has he scored more (five goals).



LIVE COMMENTARY:



