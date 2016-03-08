Serie A: Roma-Empoli 2-1 FT, as Ranieri has a successful return

11 March at 22:35
Roma are set to take on Empoli in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Roma are unbeaten in nine meetings against Empoli in Serie A (W6 D3) and have kept a clean sheet in each of the last three.
- Amongst the sides they have faced at least eight times at home in Serie A, Roma have the highest win percentage against Empoli (83%; W10 D2 L0).
- Following their derby defeat against Lazio, Roma have lost six games this season, the Giallorossi lost only seven in Serie A 2017/18.
- Roma are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A home games (W5 D2), scoring and conceding in each of those matches: 28 goals in total (four on average per match).
- Since the 15th December 2018, Empoli have gained fewest points (six) and conceded the most goals (25) in Serie A.
- With a win, Roma would set a new record of consecutive wins against newly promoted teams in Serie A (currently 15).
- No side has scored more goals than Roma in the first half of Serie A games this season (25 goals), on the other side only Genoa (24) have conceded more than Empoli (23).
- Stephan El Shaarawy has been involved in three goals in three Serie A games against Empoli (a brace and an assist) - the Italian striker is the top scorer for Roma in the competition this season (eight goals).
- Francesco Caputo has scored 12 goals in Serie A 2018/19, only two players have scored more goals in their first Serie A season with Empoli: Antonio Di Natale in 2002/03 (13 goals) and Carmine Esposito in 1997/98 (14).
- Empoli’s Matías Silvestre and Francesco Caputo are the only two outfield players to have played all the 2340 minutes of this Serie A season.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

