Serie A: Roma-Milan, Zaniolo and Piatek got the goals as Donnarumma shined

AC Milan took on AS Roma tonight in the Italian Serie A as both clubs had to settle for a point each thanks to goals from Piatek and Zaniolo. AS Roma started the game off very strong as they had most of the chances in the first half. Gigio Donnarumma came up with numerous key saves as this allowed the rossoneri to take the lead. Lucas Paqueta made a very nice play as he assisted Piatek who scored yet again for the rossoneri. Moments after the half-time break, Roma tied the game up at one thanks to their young star Nicolo Zaniolo. Afterwards, Milan were upset because of a penalty-kick that wasn't given to them as Donnarumma had to make a few more important saves before the final whistle. You can view our game ratings bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



The Roma-Milan player ratings:



Roma: Olsen (6); Karsdorp (6), Manolas (7), Fazio (6.5), Kolarov (6.5); De Rossi (6.5), Lorenzo Pellegrini (6.5); Schick (6.5), Zaniolo (7.5), Florenzi (6); Dzeko (6.5).



Subs: Kluivert (6), Santon (6), El Shaarawy (6)



Milan: G Donnarumma (8); Calabria (6.5), Musacchio (6.5), Romagnoli (7), Rodriguez (6.5); Kessie (6), Bakayoko (6.5), Paquetá (7); Suso (6.5), Piatek (7), Calhanoglu (6).



Subs: Laxalt (6), Castillejo (6), Cutrone (6).