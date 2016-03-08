Serie A: Roma-Milan, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

Roma are set to take on AC Milan in the big game of the week-end in the Italian Serie A. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Milan have won their last two Serie A games against Roma: the last time the Rossoneri won three on the bounce against the Giallorossi came back in 1996.

- The last draw between Roma and Milan came in January 2016: since then four wins for the Giallorossi and two for the Rossoneri.

- In the last five games between Roma and Milan at the Olimpico, there have never been more than two goals scored: two wins for the Giallorossi, two draws and a win for the Rossoneri.

- For the first time in Serie A this season, Roma have gone four games unbeaten (W3 D1), scoring at least two goals in each of those games.

- Milan have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A since the start of December (only three in eight games).

- Roma have scored the most first half goals in Serie A this season (21) whilst Milan have conceded only five goals in the opening 45 minutes - only Inter with three have less.

- Roma have five different scorers born after 1/1/1996 in Serie A this season - in the top-5 European Leagues only Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have more (both six).

- Patrick Cutrone has scored in both of his last two league games against Roma: they are the only team against which the Milan striker has scored in more than one game.

- Krzysztof Piatek scored in each of his appearances at the Olimpico, in the first half of the season, against Lazio and Roma.

- Edin Dzeko netted a brace in his last Serie A game against Atalanta - he has not scored in two consecutive Serie A games since October 2017.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

