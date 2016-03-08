Serie A LIVE - Roma 1-0 Torino: Supertalent Zaniolo gives Giallorossi the lead

19 January at 15:19
STATS:

AS Roma have won each of their last four Serie A meetings against Torino, keeping a clean sheet in the most recent three.
 
AS Roma have won their last eight league home games against Torino, scoring 2+ goals in each of them – Torino’s last win was back in May 2007 (1-0).
 
AS Roma earned only 30 points in the first half of the season: their worst tally after 19 games since 2008-09, when they finished sixth.
 
AS Roma have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine Serie A home matches, with a 0-2 loss against SPAL the exception.
 
Torino have drawn each of their last four Serie A away games: the last time they drew five in a row away from home in a single season was back in December 1973.
AS Roma are the only team yet to concede a goal in the opening 15 minutes in Serie A this season; Torino have scored only three goals in the same period, the last one back in November.
 
 
