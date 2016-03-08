Serie A: Roma vs Bologna 2-1 FT, as Di Francesco's team close the gap with Milan

18 February at 22:35
Roma are set to take on Bologna in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Bologna have won only one of their last 10 Serie A games against Roma (D4, L5), their win arrived in the reverse match of this league season at the Dall’Ara.
- Roma have won three of their last four home Serie A matches (D1) against Bologna – in these wins the Giallorossi have always kept a clean sheet.
- Roma recorded a shutout in the last Serie A match against Chievo: in the current league season, the Giallorossi haven’t kept two clean sheets in a row.
- Under their new manager Siniša Mihajlović, Bologna have picked up four points in their last two Serie A games, as many as they collected in the previous nine with Filippo Inzaghi.
- No side have scored fewer goals with midfielders than Bologna in the current Serie A campaign (two – both netted by Andrea Poli in away games).
Bologna are the only team in the Top 5 European Leagues to have failed to score a goal in the second half in 2019.
- Roma have scored more goals in the first half of games this season than any other Serie A side (23) - the Giallorossi have also the best differential between goals scored and conceded in the first 15 minutes of field (9-0).
- Of players to have netted at least five goals in this current Serie A campaign, only Roma forward Edin Dzeko has failed to score in a home league match.
- Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov has scored six goals in Serie A 2018/19 – at least twice more than he netted in any of his previous league seasons with Roma, Manchester City and Lazio (his previous record was three).
- The last time Bologna striker Mattia Destro scored in two Serie A games in a row was back in April 2017 – he netted in two of his last three league starts against Roma (a goal in May and November 2015).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

