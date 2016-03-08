Serie A: Roma vs Juve live, the confirmed lineups and live commentary
12 January at 19:40AS Roma are set to take on Juventus soon in the Italian Serie A as this will be a huge game for both sides. Juve come into this one in second place but with a win, they will have the chance to surpass Antonio Conte's Inter (who drew Atalanta last night at the San Siro in Milano). Roma on the other hand come into this one in 4th place as a win would help them maintain their positioning in the standings as well as inch closer to Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side who are currently in third place.
Juventus are coming off a big 4-0 win against Cagliari (as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in this game) where as AS Roma are coming off a 0-2 defeat to Torino. You can view the confirmed lineups as well as the live commentary bellow. For more general football news click here...
ROMA-JUVE CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
AS Roma: Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Smalling, Mancini, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko.
Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Demiral, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.
LIVE COMMENTARY:
Go to comments