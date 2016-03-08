Serie A Round 12: Schick and El Shaarawy lead Roma to dominant win against Sampdoria

11 November at 17:24
Today's Sunday has a lot to offer in the Serie A, with some interesting match-ups taking place. Perhaps the biggest, Milan vs. Juve, will kick off this evening, though there are some nice games before. 
 
At the time of writing, the game between Atalanta and Inter has already started, and for which we have a separate live piece. 
 
At 15:00, Roma will take on Sampdoria at the Olimpico, looking to grab a much-needed victory. In fact, the Giallorossi are sitting in 10th place with just 16 points after 11 games, five points from the Champions League zone. 
 
Three hours later, Lazio will face Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium. The latter are just three points behind Inzaghi's side, and could thus pass them in the standings with a win. This is something that Milan will hope for, as this would secure the fourth place for them no matter what happens against Juventus. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Chievo
Empoli
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Udinese

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.