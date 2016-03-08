Serie A Round 23: LIVE, Bologna and Genoa kick things off

Another game to look forward to is the one between AC Milan and Cagliari, with Gattuso's side looking to keep hold of the final spot in the top four. Since Roma, Lazio and Inter won their games, there will certainly be pressure on the Rossoneri to deliver the right result this evening. Down below is a live ticker of today's games, keeping you updated on the scores.

Today, the 23rd round of Serie A will be concluded, with at least a pair of exciting games on the cards. One of them is Juventus' clash with Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium, as the latter side will be looking for revenge after losing 2-1 in the reverse fixture.