Milan will be looking to break their poor head-to-head form against Atalanta, having failed to win in the last four meetings at the San Siro. In addition to this, Atalanta have only lost one of their last nine Serie A meetings against the Rossoneri, meaning it will be a tough game for Higuain and co.

Juventus and Ronaldo, on the other hand, will face newcomers Frosinone in the late game this evening, aiming to continue their unbeaten run. Luckily for the Bianconeri, their Portuguese star has opened his goalscoring account for the club, bagging two last time out. Down below are all of the Serie A games this afternoon/evening.

15:00 - Bologna vs. Roma

15:00 - Chievo vs. Udinese

15:00 - Lazio vs. Genoa

18:00 - Milan vs. Atalanta

20:30 - Frosinone vs. Juventus

As the fifth round of Serie A kicked off this Friday, with Sassuolo beating Empoli 3-1, the action continues as the likes of Milan and Juventus will play their games this afternoon.