Juventus will take on Pippo Inzaghi's Bologna at the Allianz Stadium, coming off a five-game winning streak in the league. Bologna, on the other hand, have struggled at the start of their season but did manage to beat Roma last time out.

Napoli will face newcomers Parma, who will be looking to follow up on their wins against Inter and Cagliari. Ancelotti's men did well to fight off Torino away from home last weekend, eventually winning 3-1.

As for Roma, their season could go from bad from worse today, should they lose against Frosinone. A Rome derby which the home side, Roma, must be victorious of.

The Serie A is back for a mid-week round, as Inter and Fiorentina kicked things off last night at the San Siro. Today, the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma will play their games at 21:00, making for an interesting Serie A night.