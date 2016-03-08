Serie A roundup: Boateng saves Sassuolo, Inter loanee finishes off SPAL

Four matches were played so far today during the afternoon in Serie, with Sassuolohosting Bologna at 12:30 CEST and three matches beginning at 15:00.



Sassuolo extended their winless streak to four matches against Pippo Inzaghi's Bologna. Former Inter man Rodrigo Palacio sent the visitors into the lead, with Marlon equalizing for Sassuolo with a screamer from distance. Mbaye, later on, gave Bologna the lead once again, with Kevin Prince Boateng responding in the 85th minute from the penalty spot to save a point for his team.



Cagliari defeated Chievo 2-1 at home, with Leonardo Pavoletti scoring one goal and assisting the second to Lucas Castro. Chievo only managed to respond with a consolidation goal from Mariusz Stepinski, who scored with a header from a Depaoli cross.



Meanwhile, at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa drew against Udinese in a 2-2 thriller. The home side took the lead in the 32nd minute, as Romulo scored from the spot, with Kevin Lasagna responding in the second half with a header. Genoa took the lead again 2 minutes later, but almost immediately after Rodrigo De Paul equalized with a fantastic effort from afar.



The last match of the afternoon was SPAL against Frosinone, which was dominated by the home side in general, but Frosinone were the team scoring the goals. Raman Chibsah opened the scoring in the first half, with Camillo Ciano doubling the lead in the second half and Inter loanee Andrea Pinamonti finished the home side off.



