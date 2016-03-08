Serie A roundup: Roma bounce back, Lazio extend streak with last-gasp winner
24 November at 17:30Serie A continued today once again with four afternoon matchups: Bologna-Parma, Roma-Brescia, Sassuolo-Lazio and Verona-Fiorentina.
The first-mentioned clash started off with a fantastic goal from Dejan Kulusevski, as the Atalanta loanee gave the visitors the lead with a fantastic striker from distance. Rodrigo Palacio then equalized from a corner kick at the end of the half.
In the second half, Parma's Iacoponi gave his team the lead once again and it seemed that the visitors were on the way to victory but in the 5th minute of stoppage time, Blerim Dzemaili scored the equalizer with a fantastic volley.
Roma managed to prevail comfortably over Brescia, with centre-back pairing Smalling-Mancini scoring a goal each to give the Giallorossi the lead and Dzeko finishing off the match with the third.
Lazio faced Sassuolo in a dramatic showdown at the Mapei Stadium in which, as we reported earlier, there were technical issues with the VAR. The Biancoceleste took the lead with yet another goal from Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile before Caputo equalized for the home side before the end of the half.
It all seemed to be going towards a draw but in stoppage time, Lazio's substitute Felipe Caicedo gifted his team the three points. With this win, Inzaghi's team continue their winning streak of 5 matches, as they sit comfortably in 3rd place of the table.
Finally, Vincenzo Montella's Fiorentina disappointed against Hellas Verona, despite the return of Franck Ribery after suspension. La Viola lost 0-1, with the winner scored by Samuel Di Carmine in the second half.
