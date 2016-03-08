...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Serie A: Sampdoria-Milan 1-0 FT, as Defrel's early goal sinks the rossoneri...

Consigli Sassuolo Piatek Milan
30 March at 22:20
AC Milan are set to take on Sampdoria tonight in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the live action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Only against Inter (67) have Sampdoria have lost more Serie A games than they have against AC Milan (63 – W29 D29).
- Sampdoria won their last home match against AC Milan in Serie A, having failed to win any of their previous six (D3 L3).
- Sampdoria have lost two of their last three home Serie A games, having won their previous four at the Marassi.
- AC Milan are unbeaten in their last eight away Serie A games (W4 D4), with their last defeat on the road in the competition coming back in October 2018 against Inter.
- Sampdoria have both the highest shooting accuracy (50%) and shot conversion rate (14%) in the current Serie A campaign.
- Only Juventus (4) have conceded fewer goals from set-pieces than AC Milan (6) in the current Serie A campaign.
- Only Juventus and Inter (both 7) have conceded fewer goals than AC Milan (8) in the first half of games in Serie A this season.
- Sampdoria’s Riccardo Saponara (former AC Milan player) has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Serie A games against AC Milan.
- Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella has scored more Serie A goals than any other current player in the competition (148). Just two of those have come against AC Milan, and both in the San Siro.
- Only Kylian Mbappé (24) and Lionel Messi (21) have scored more goals from open play than AC Milan striker Krysztof Piatek (16) in top five European leagues in 2018-19.
- Gennaro Gattuso has won 50% of Serie A games as AC Milan manager (W26 D17 L9) – he has won both the previous league matches against Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.