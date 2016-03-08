Serie A: Sampdoria-Milan 1-0 FT, as Defrel's early goal sinks the rossoneri...

AC Milan are set to take on Sampdoria tonight in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the live action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Only against Inter (67) have Sampdoria have lost more Serie A games than they have against AC Milan (63 – W29 D29).

- Sampdoria won their last home match against AC Milan in Serie A, having failed to win any of their previous six (D3 L3).

- Sampdoria have lost two of their last three home Serie A games, having won their previous four at the Marassi.

- AC Milan are unbeaten in their last eight away Serie A games (W4 D4), with their last defeat on the road in the competition coming back in October 2018 against Inter.

- Sampdoria have both the highest shooting accuracy (50%) and shot conversion rate (14%) in the current Serie A campaign.

- Only Juventus (4) have conceded fewer goals from set-pieces than AC Milan (6) in the current Serie A campaign.

- Only Juventus and Inter (both 7) have conceded fewer goals than AC Milan (8) in the first half of games in Serie A this season.

- Sampdoria’s Riccardo Saponara (former AC Milan player) has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Serie A games against AC Milan.

- Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella has scored more Serie A goals than any other current player in the competition (148). Just two of those have come against AC Milan, and both in the San Siro.

- Only Kylian Mbappé (24) and Lionel Messi (21) have scored more goals from open play than AC Milan striker Krysztof Piatek (16) in top five European leagues in 2018-19.

- Gennaro Gattuso has won 50% of Serie A games as AC Milan manager (W26 D17 L9) – he has won both the previous league matches against Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

