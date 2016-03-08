Serie A: Sampdoria vs Roma 0-1 FT, as De Rossi scored the lone goal

06 April at 22:30
Roma are set to to play against Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com

MATCH PREVIEW:
- AS Roma won 4-1 in the reverse fixture at the Olimpico against Sampdoria: the last time the Giallorossi won both games against them in a single Serie A campaign was back in 2013/14.
- AS Roma are the team against which Samdoria have won the most Serie A games (39 - 29 of them in home matches).
- AS Roma have conceded in each of their last eight Serie A meetings against Sampdoria, after having kept a clean sheet in each of their previous three.
- Sampdoria have not drawn any of their last 10 league games: five wins and five defeats in the process.
- Sampdoria haven’t drawn any of their last nine Serie A home matches (W6 L3), keeping five clean sheets in the process.
- In four league games under Claudio Ranieri, AS Roma have averaged one point per game: they averaged 1.69 per match under Eusebio Di Francesco.
- AS Roma have lost their last two league away matches, they last recorded three successive defeats in January 2013.
- Only Inter’s Samir Handanovic (eight) has kept more clean sheets than Sampdoria’s Emil Audero (seven) among the current Serie A goalkeepers.
- Sampdoria’s Gregoire Defrel scored one goal in 15 Serie A appearances with AS Roma in 2017/18. However, he has scored three goals in six Serie A meetings against AS Roma, only against Napoli has he scored more (five goals).
- AS Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov has scored seven Serie A goals this season, winning six points in the process, more than any other defender in the competition this term.

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

