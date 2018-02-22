Serie A: Sassuolo-Roma 0-1, as it happened...

Sassuolo will be taking on Roma later on today as this will be one of the last Serie A games of the season.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Sassuolo are winless against AS Roma in Serie A: five wins and four draws for the Giallorossi in the nine meetings in the top-flight.

- In addition, AS Roma have won their four away games played against Sassuolo in Serie A, scoring at least two goals in each match.

- Sassuolo have lost only one of their last 11 league games (W5 D5) and they have won four of their last five.

- Roma are unbeaten in away games in Serie A since December (against Juventus): six wins and four draws for the Giallorossi since then.

- Sassuolo have scored only 29 goals in Serie A this season: they have never ended a top-flight campaign with less than 43 goals.

- Roma have conceded 28 goals in Serie A this season, more only than 2013/14 (25) in a single Serie A with 20 teams.

- Roma have conceded the fewest goals in away games in Serie A this season (nine): their second-fewest in a single campaign (the Giallorossi have conceded only seven goals in 2003/04).

- Edin Dzeko has scored three goals and delivered one assist in his last three Serie A games against Sassuolo, including a brace in the last campaign in Mapei Stadium.

- Only Immobile (13) has scored more goals than Matteo Politano (seven) among Italian players in Serie A in 2018.

- Former Sassuolo player, Lorenzo Pellegrini has bagged one of his three league goals for Roma against Sassuolo.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



