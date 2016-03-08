Serie A set to restart with many limitations: the situation
12 April at 16:00Serie A should restart once again, however, what is certain is that it will be with many limitations, seeing as the Coronavirus risk will still be quite strong even in a month and a half when activities are expected to resume in Italy, Thus said, warm and large gatherings in stadiums on the Apennine peninsula will be prohibited.
As reported by La Repubblica (via milanlive.it), the league campaign will resume behind closed doors. The idea of the Lega Serie A is to play every game in the designated stadium but without an audience, as happened in the last few games before the campaign was suspended indefinitely.
However, there is also the risk of matches played on a neutral field. If in May some 'red' areas remain the same (for example Lombardy), it is likely that the matches scheduled in the most dangerous areas may be moved to other stadiums, also behind closed doors.
