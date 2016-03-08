Serie A: Spal vs Atalanta 2-0, as Petagna haunts his former club

Here are the official lineups:



SPAL (3-5-2): Gomis; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; Lazzari, Missiroli, Schiattarella, Kurtic, Fares; Antenucci, Petagna.



ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Castagne, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Rigoni; Zapata, Gomez.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- SPAL have lost only one of their last six Serie A meetings against Atalanta (W3 D2).

- Both of the last two Serie A matches between SPAL and Atalanta have ended with a 1-1 draw; they have never drawn three top-flight meetings in a row.

- SPAL haven’t drawn any of their last eight league games (W5 L3) after they had drawn each of their previous six.

- Atalanta lost their last match against Cagliari; the last time they have two league games in a row was back in August 2017.

- SPAL have won their last three Serie A home matches - the last time they have won four in row was back in February 1968.

- Only Juventus (158) have led for more minutes than Atalanta (136) so far in Serie A in 2018-19.

- Atalanta have had 25 touches in opposition box per game on average in Serie A this season - only Juventus have had more (32).

- Each of Atalanta’s last 17 Serie A goals have come in open play.

- Andrea Petagna made 63 Serie A appearances with Atalanta – all of his nine goals in the competition have come with the Nerazzurri.

- Musa Barrow is the second youngest player to have been directly involved in six or more goals in all competitions among players in the top five European leagues in 2018-19, scoring four goals and assisting twice.



