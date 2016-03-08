Serie A: Spal vs Sampdoria, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

SPAL will be taking on Sampdoria in the Serie A today as you can follow the action with us here:



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Sampdoria won both the Serie A meetings with SPAL last term: they have never won three in a row against them in the competition.

- SPAL lost their last Serie A home game against Sampdoria, after having remained unbeaten in the previous eight (W4 D4).

- Sampdoria have won five points in Serie A this season; across the Top 5 European Leagues in 2019-20, only Paderborn have fewer (4).

- SPAL have seven points after their first five home matches in Serie A this season, their best tally at this stage since they came back to the top-flight in 2017-18.

- SPAL have won only two of their last 13 league games (D1 L10), as many as in their previous three (D1) - in the last 13 matchdays, SPAL have the fewest points of all sides to be in the division across the last two seasons (7).

- Sampdoria didn’t win any of their last nine matches on the road in Serie A (D2 L7): their last two wins away from home were consecutive, in Ferrara against SPAL and in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo.

- Sampdoria are the only side still looking to score a goal in the first half of the match in the Top 5 European Leagues in 2019/20 (their last goal during the first half was back in May 5th against Parma).

- Fabio Quagliarella has scored just one goal as of 31th October for the first time since 2013/14 in Serie A, with Juventus; however, he played only five league games in that season, compared to nine appearances in this campaign.

- SPAL striker Sergio Floccari has scored six goals against Sampdoria in Serie A, against no side has he scored more goals – however, none of these goals were with SPAL.

- Fabio Quagliarella has played four games against SPAL in Serie A, all with Sampdoria, and he has been involved in six goals (4 goals, 2 assists): against no side he has done better in the top-flight since 2017.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



