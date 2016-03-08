The England national team took on Croatia in the Fifa World Cup semi-finals as the Croatian ended up winning 2-1 after extra-time. In the end, Inter's Ivan Perisic and Juve's Mario Mandzukic got the goals for Croatia as they will be now playing against France in the World Cup finals.SERIE A STARS BREAKS ENGLAND'S DREAM: Croatia are headed to the Fifa World Cup as this is incredible news for them. Many Serie A players were present as they helped Croatia win the game. From Inter's Perisic and Brozovic to Juve's Mandzukic passing by Milan's Strinic and Fiorentina's Milan Badelj (who is a free-agent now), Croatia are now ready to face France in 4 days from now.Mandzukic had a great game as he was on Manchester United's and Tottenham's radar for some time now. He broke England's dream of reaching the World Cup final tonight.