Serie A star defender reveals future plans amid Man Utd, Juve interest

Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic is one of the most exciting defenders in Serie A right now. The Serbian center-back is wanted by Manchester United and Juventus but the player is not thinking about leaving the Franchi in the January transfer window.



Milenkovic spoke from the Fiorentina official store yesterday and closed the door to a possible January exit: “I am happy here and I am delighted to play on a regular basis”, Milenkovic said (words via Il Corriere dello Sport). I’ve played every game of the season so far. I want to continue because playing is the most important thing for me. I hope to continue like this.”



Fiorentina are set to face Torino tomorrow, a very important game for both team’s European expectations this season: “It’s going to be a tough game because our opponents have quality and play a good football. We are preparing the game in the best way possible”, Milenkovic said. The Serbian prefers Europa League qualification to transfer. At least for now.

