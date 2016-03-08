Serie A star duo on top of Man United summer shopping list

14 February at 16:45
Manchester United are preparing their shopping list for the next season as the Red Devils are trying to reinforce their defensive side. As the Daily Mirror writes, the first target of the English club is Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

The center-back of Napoli, however, has a very high price-tag since De Laurentiis asks more than € 100 million for the transfer of the talented Senegal defender.

For this reason, Manchester United are also looking for a cheaper opportunity. The main alternative to the Senegalese is another Serie A player, Fiorentina’s defender Nikola Milenkovic, whose price-tag is about € 35 million.

