Serie A star impresses Man Utd and Liverpool in Italy debut
11 October at 14:00Cagliari’s 21-year-old midfielder Nicolò Barella made his debut for Italy last night as Roberto Mancini’s Italy drew with Ukraine in an international friendly. Barella is a wanted target of both Manchester United and Liverpool, with both clubs interested in adding the young Italian starlet to their roster.
The Italian press have given good ratings to Barella on his debut, with CalcioMercato having collected them for you to see below:
Il Corriere dello Sport – 6.5 – “He is not afraid in the possession phase, more than the third midfielder does the midfielder fits well and gets into the shooting phase.”
Tuttosport – 6.5 – “He enters the match without fear, stealing balls and offering dynamism. He tries twice from the distance but there is always an opponent who sends it to the corner.”
La Gazzetta dello Sport – 6.5 – “Not shy, went dangerously close to the goal a couple of times – promoted.”
