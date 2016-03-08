Serie A star in full praise of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

The forward of Sassuolo, Kevin Prince Boateng says Jurgeb Klopp, the manager of the English Premier League club Liverpool is a genius for the way he sees football, while he also kills you.



This was the experience Kevin Prince Boateng shared with La Gazzetta dello Sport.



“Klopp at Dortmund. At that moment I needed a motivator, one who spoke to me, even in a harsh way, like a father can do. And he kills you ... De Zerbi on the contrary gives me what I need today in the field: freedom, but with so many options. He is a genius for how he sees football. He is teaching me to always find the right position in every play. I was lucky to have always had the right coach at the right time,” said Kevin Prince Boateng.



On homophobia: “It's not just in Italy, around the world, we have to fight it all the time, media people never do enough".