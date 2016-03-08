Serie A starlet: ‘Real Madrid stars my idols’
13 September at 17:45Brazilian starlet Gerson joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Roma this summer and scored his first goal for the Viola in their demolition of Chievo Verona before the international break.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gerson opened up on several topics, including which Real Madrid players he looks up to as idols:
“In the Fluminense youths I started from the middle. Then I was advanced in the role of an external attacker. But I love being a midfielder.
“Modric and Kroos [are my idols]. But as a kid I grew crazy for Robinho. A genius. I could watch movies for hours with his technical gestures.
“I do not care to indicate a number [of goals I’ll score as a midfielder]. He cheated ... 6-7 assistss. I could also stop at two as long as Fiorentina disputes a great championship. The group effort counts not the single.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments