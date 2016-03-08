Serie A stars in Copa America: Zapata scores, Dybala benched, Cuadrado creates trouble with Messi

Lo que significa Messi ... recibe un botin de Cuadrado y todos sus compañeros caen como los 50 negritos en un arroyo del barrio San Roque! pic.twitter.com/5ozntPuCMJ — Julio Avelino CarruSaña IX (@UsoAvelino) June 15, 2019

The Copa America is in full swing and many Serie A stars are featuring in the teams of the main protagonists of the tournament. AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta didn't feature in Brazil's opener against Bolivia but many players from the Italian league were present in the match between Argentina and Colombia during the night.Colombia won 2-0 with two second-half goals. The first one came from Atalanta's Duvan Zapata who came on as a substitute. Another Serie A player on the pitch was Luis Muriel, who left the field with an injury, while Milan's Cristian Zapata stayed on the bench.Besides the above mentioned, Juventus' star Juan Cuadrado also started for his country. Despite not scoring or assisting, the player got involved in the match and will be remembered for causing some trouble with Argentina's star Lionel Messi.The 31-year-old tackled Messi in the 60th minute of the match, received a yellow card, and created a scuffle between almost all the players involved.Meanwhile, on the Argentinian side, German Pezzella was the only Serie A player to feature, while both Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez stayed on the bench for the entire 90 minutes of the match.