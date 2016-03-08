Serie A Super Sunday: follow the games live

Today a battle between the only two unbeaten sides in Serie A will take place at the Allianz Arena as Kevin Prince Boateng will be leading Sassuolo against his former La Liga opponent who is still in search for his first Serie A goal, Cristiano Ronaldo.



Pipo Inzaghi is looking for his first win at the helm of Bologna when they travel to face Genoa with Krzysztof Piatek one goal away from leveling with Gregoire Defrel in the Capocannoniere race.



Udinese and Torino are after their second win of the season, Lazio want for their first away win against Empoli who are still unbeaten on their home ground.



While Milan hope to continue their virtuoso displays as Gonzalo Higuain and Suso need to find their first goal of the season when they visit Cagliari on the final game of the night.