Serie A suspension until April 3 'almost certain': the latest
09 March at 11:00The last couple of weeks have been very difficult for Italy, with the Coronavirus spreading rapidly throughout the country, mainly in the northern regions. This has also affected Italian football, with many matches postponed and others played behind closed doors like the Derby d'Italia played yesterday between Juventus and Inter Milan in front of an empty Allianz Stadium.
But now, everything could escalate even more. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), it is almost certain that Serie A will be suspended, with the proposition set to be discussed tomorrow at the extraordinary Federal Council meeting. The round table is expected to issue a decree with a request to end the campaign.
According to Corriere dello Sport (via goal.com), the idea is to stop not only Serie A but also Serie B and C, a measure that Claudio Lotito (Lazio president) could oppose, as he would prefer to go on together with other presidents. The topic will also be discussed in a conference call with the members of the TV rights commission and at the Lega assembly on Thursday.
In the meantime, the Champions League and the Europa League are set to continue in the same way but it cannot be excluded that there will be a change to some venues of matches. To date, however, the suspension of either competition is very unlikely.
