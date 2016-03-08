Serie A team news: Matchday 16

13 December at 20:20
The weekend of the 16th day of Serie A is approaching, with lots of training news coming from sports centers and coaches' press conferences.

League Inter leaders  are preparing to visit Fiorentina with a  full emergency in midfield and on the flanks, where the favourites for a shirt holder are  D'Ambrosio  and  Lazaro. Asamoah remains injured while Biraghi is struggling with form and adaptation, despite being given the nod of confidence from Antonio Conte. 

The  Juventus  will be without the disqualified Cuadrado and Pjanic, however it is expected that Bentancur recovers in record time for this game. While in attack  Dybala  is ahead of Higuain in the usual ballot to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo. 

For Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic and  Luis Alberto have been given the ok, whilst Atalanta have not ruled out Zapata and Ilicic. 

Rino Gattuso's Napoli, will makes its debut with a  4-3-3 with Insigne on the  left wing,  Milik  and Mertens  are expected to start.

For more news head to our homepage
Anthony Privetera

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.