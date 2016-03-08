The weekend of the 16th day of Serie A is approaching, with lots of training news coming from sports centers and coaches' press conferences.League Inter leaders are preparing to visit Fiorentina with a full emergency in midfield and on the flanks, where the favourites for a shirt holder are D'Ambrosio and Lazaro. Asamoah remains injured while Biraghi is struggling with form and adaptation, despite being given the nod of confidence from Antonio Conte.The Juventus will be without the disqualified Cuadrado and Pjanic, however it is expected that Bentancur recovers in record time for this game. While in attack Dybala is ahead of Higuain in the usual ballot to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo.For Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto have been given the ok, whilst Atalanta have not ruled out Zapata and Ilicic.Rino Gattuso's Napoli, will makes its debut with a 4-3-3 with Insigne on the left wing, Milik and Mertens are expected to start.Anthony Privetera