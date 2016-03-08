Serie A top scorer: Higuain stocks raise, Ronaldo favourite
24 September at 22:40Three goals in eight days, counting the one in Europa League too: Gonzalo Higuain has started scoring at his new club and now challenges his ex-teammate Ronaldo for the crown of the Serie A top scorer. In the ratings of Snai, Ronaldo, now with three goals, is widely considered the favourite for the title, at 1.85, but the share of Higuain, as reported by Agipronews, has decreased significantly, with the Argentinian now being second in the list (via TuttoJuve). The odds are 7.50, on par with Ciro Immobile and Mauro Icardi. This is also the first season from the last four, in which El Pipita did not start as the absolute favourite for the crown. Among the surprise names Piatek from Genoa still stands out, with odds set at 10.00. For Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese, currently at 4 goals, the odds are 50.00, on par with Lorenzo Insigne who also has 4 goals. The same goals for Gregoire Defrel, who did not score against Inter. His odds of winning the crown are 33.00.
